Community Centre users are reminded that the facility will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 24 to complete necessary electrical lifecycle replacements.

These upgrades require shutting down mechanical systems including cooling, hot water and other building automation systems, meaning the facility is unable to support activities related to the fitness room, swimming pool, Cleland Theatre, and programs. Once the electrical updates are complete, the Community Centre building will re-open for regular use, excluding the pool area, which will continue its regularly scheduled maintenance.

How does this impact me?

· The pool is closed for annual maintenance now through to Monday, Sept 2.

· The pool, fitness room, and theatre will be closed Saturday, Aug 17 to Saturday, Aug 24 and on-site programs (excluding Summer Day Camp) have been cancelled. Staff have contacted anyone with activities during this time and provided further details.

· Summer Day Camp running Monday, Aug. 19 to Friday, Aug. 23 will be operated out of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Parents and guardians will be contacted directly with further information.

· Dale Charles Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic Physiotherapy will remain open and clients will have access through the front door closest to the elevator lobby.

· All active fitness room and combo monthly (1, 3, 6 & 12 month) passes will be extended by the 8 days the facility will be closed.

· All active pool passes have already been adjusted for the annual 3-week shutdown for pool maintenance.Reception staff will be available to answer questions Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the facility closure. Questions can be directed to rec@penticton.ca or call the centre at (250) 490-2426 ext. 6.