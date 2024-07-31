For over two years, BC United and our leader, Kevin Falcon, have been at the forefront, calling for the removal of the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

This controversial policy, which cost many dedicated professionals their jobs, has finally been rescinded. Yet, as the last jurisdiction in the world to maintain such a restriction, one must question the timing and motivations behind this decision.

The protracted nature of this mandate's existence hints at political and ideological motivations because of the election this fall overshadowing scientific rationale. From the outset, BC United recognized the profound implications of enforcing a vaccine mandate on health care workers.

Our party was the first to highlight the adverse effects this would have on our healthcare system and the lives of those affected. As the official opposition, our team tirelessly advocated for the mandate's removal, through every channel possible - in the legislative assembly, during press conferences, in videos and public statements, in town halls and on social media.

The role of opposition in the BC legislature is often understated, but it is crucial for a healthy democracy. Our persistent pressure on the government demonstrates how opposition parties can influence policy and effect change.

In this case, BC United's unwavering stance on the vaccine mandate highlighted our commitment to common-sense governance. We were not deterred by political backlash or the potential for controversy; instead, we focused on what we believed was right for the people of British Columbia.

And I have heard from you on this issue. In emails, in meetings, and in town halls, I have heard from doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, patients, and concerned citizens that this mandate needed to be removed.

The response from the government didn’t make any sense.

It's worth noting that the recent decision to lift the mandate comes after considerable public debate and mounting pressure, suggesting that the government's move is more politically motivated than based on evolving scientific evidence.

The timing is suspect. If this decision were rooted purely in science, one would expect a more transparent and timely response. Instead, it appears to be a strategic political maneuver, aimed at pacifying growing dissent and aligning with broader public sentiment three months before an election.

The mandate's rescission brings relief, but also raises several questions. How will this policy change be implemented? What measures are in place to ensure the seamless reintegration of those who were terminated under the mandate? The jury is still out on how the rollout will unfold, and it's imperative that the government addresses these concerns with clarity and urgency.

BC United's advocacy doesn't stop at the removal of the mandate. Our ultimate goal is to see all those who lost their jobs reinstated to their former positions. These health care workers, many of whom served tirelessly during the pandemic's peak, deserve to be welcomed back with dignity and respect. They were on the front lines, providing care under unprecedented circumstances, and their contributions should not be dismissed due to a now-defunct policy.

The impact of the mandate on our healthcare system has been significant. The loss of experienced professionals strained an already overburdened system, exacerbating staff shortages and impacting patient care. By restoring these workers to their roles, we can begin to mend the gaps that have formed over the past two years. It is not just a matter of employment; it is about rebuilding a healthcare system that values and supports its workforce.

In conclusion, the removal of the vaccine mandate for health care workers is a step in the right direction, albeit a belated one. It is a testament to the power of persistent advocacy and the crucial role of opposition in our legislature. Moving forward, BC United will continue to champion the causes that matter to the people of British Columbia, pushing for policies that reflect sound judgment and genuine care for our communities.

My question to you is this: Do you think the government has a right to demand your vaccination history? Why or why not?

I love hearing from you and read every email. Please email me at Renee.Merrifield.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call the office at 250-712-3620.