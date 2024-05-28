Last week’s announcement by the Premier to invest $900 million in hydrogen plants and refuelling stations has been touted as a significant step towards reducing emissions and creating jobs.

However, a closer look at the numbers reveals a different story.

This massive investment will only create 300 jobs and lower emissions by a mere 0.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). This translates to an astonishing $3 million per job, an exorbitant cost that raises serious questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of this expenditure.

Firstly, let’s address the job creation aspect. At $3 million per job, this investment is far from a prudent use of taxpayer dollars. In comparison, other sectors can create jobs at a fraction of this cost. For instance, investments in small businesses and traditional industries have historically yielded higher employment rates at significantly lower costs.

The government’s approach appears to be more about making headlines than making real economic sense.

Secondly, the emission reductions promised by this investment are minuscule. Reducing emissions by 0.1 MtCO2e is barely a drop in the bucket compared to the larger environmental challenges we face.

But this is par for the course for this government. In my debate during the budget estimates, I had the Minster of Environment confirm how this government is planning to spend billions on zero-emission vehicles, aiming to lower emissions by only 0.5 MtCO2e by 2030.

But it was across almost every sector. The new housing standards under the ‘Step Code’, will cost taxpayers billions of dollars annually and continue to raise housing prices and rental rates, are only projected to reduce emissions by 0.5 MtCO2e.

These initiatives are incredibly costly relative to the minimal environmental benefits they offer. And this has been confirmed by the government’s own forecasts of the economic impacts of Clean BC.

Ken Peacock from the Business Council of British Columbia (BCBC) used the forecast model by government to point out that the CleanBC initiative is slowing down our economy without delivering significant emission reductions. The economic burdens imposed by these policies are stifling growth and innovation, yet the environmental benefits remain negligible. This approach of heavy spending for minimal gain is neither sustainable nor sensible.

And this is confirmed by our economy, which has gone from a top performer, to the second to last in Canada.

So what is the solution?

A recent report by the National Bank highlights a far more impactful strategy for reducing global emissions. By getting BC's liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, we could lower global emissions by 2,400 MtCO2e annually.

Additionally, estimates show that if the four LNG projects in BC were operational—currently, we only have one—we could reduce China’s emissions by 133 MtCO2e annually, which is more than double BC’s total emissions. This clearly shows that our focus should be on expanding our natural resource sector, which has the potential to make a significant global impact.

That is why, instead of tinkering around the edges with expensive and ineffective policies, a Kevin Falcon led BC United government would double down on our strengths. BC has a wealth of natural resources that, if properly managed and utilized, can drive economic growth while making a substantial contribution to global emission reductions.

The Premier’s current plan is not only a waste of taxpayer dollars but also a missed opportunity to leverage our resources for the greater good.

In conclusion, while the goal of reducing emissions is commendable, the methods currently being pursued by this government are flawed and inefficient. It is time for a pragmatic approach that aligns economic growth with environmental responsibility. Investing in our natural resource sector, particularly LNG, offers a viable path forward that can deliver real results.

The government’s announcements are just that – expensive words without results.

My question to you this week is this: How do you think we should be tackling environmental challenges?

I love hearing from you and read every word. Email me at Renee.Merrifield.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call the office at 250-712-3620.