As the sun ripens the fruit in our orchards, a different kind of cloud looms over the Okanagan. Our tree fruit farmers are facing a crisis that could see their hard-earned produce rot in the fields or languish in bins, unharvested and unsold.

The impending dissolution of the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative couldn't have come at a worse time, and it begs the question: why is the government allowing this to happen?

As we enter the critical phase of harvest, the lack of proper support systems means that many farmers are struggling to get their fruit from the orchard to the market.

The BC Tree Fruit Cooperative, which has provided essential coordination and advocacy for our farmers, is now on the brink of disappearing. This is not just a logistical failure; it’s a failure of governance.

The provincial government had two representatives on the board of the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative, yet the Minister of Agriculture seemed surprised at the news.

These representatives should have been advocating for long-term solutions, ensuring the stability of an industry that is not only a cultural touchstone for the Okanagan but also an economic powerhouse.

Instead, the focus has shifted to overseeing the association's dissolution—a move that threatens the livelihood of countless farmers and the broader community.

This situation was preventable. While our farmers toil in the orchards, the government's inaction has left them vulnerable to the whims of an unstable market and the challenges of managing harvest logistics without the support they’ve relied on for decades. As fruit ripens on the trees, it faces the very real possibility of being wasted, while our economy faces the loss of one of its foundational industries and a great to it’s food supply.

Two weeks ago, Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United, was in town, and his visit provided a glimpse of the alternative path we could be on. Falcon called for immediate intervention to get an injunction against the sale of packing house assets, as well as government secured packing and sorting for the season.

He also presented ideas aimed at reinvigorating the agricultural sector, emphasizing the need for immediate and practical solutions to prevent the kind of crisis we’re now seeing unfold.

BC United has consistently advocated for stronger support systems for farmers, recognizing that our food security and economic stability depend on it. Falcon also highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure to ensure that our produce reaches markets efficiently and that no fruit is left to rot in the fields due to government neglect.

So here we are, at a crossroads. Will we allow this critical industry to falter, or will we demand better from our leaders?

The fruit ripening in our fields is more than just a crop—it’s a symbol of our region’s resilience and hard work. But without proper support, it could become a symbol of government failure.

My question to you this week is this: Are you concerned about the state of our tree fruit industry? Why or why not?

I love hearing from you and read every email.

Please email me at Renee.merrifield.mla@leg.bc.ca or call the office at 250-712-3620.