As I reflect on the past three years of writing this column, I feel a deep sense of gratitude for the conversations we’ve shared. What began as a platform for me to express the events of politics that would have an affect on the citizen’s of Kelowna, became something far more meaningful: a dialogue between all of us, one that has helped shape not only the direction of this column but also my work as your elected representative.

Now, as I step away from my role and prepare to close this chapter, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who took the time to engage in these conversations.

The role of an MLA is often described as a voice for the people, but that responsibility is only meaningful if it’s rooted in genuine listening. Over the last three years, this column has been a vital way for me to stay connected to the heartbeat of Kelowna. Your responses, whether through comments, emails, or personal messages, have been more than just feedback—they’ve been guiding lights that helped me stay grounded in the real issues that matter to our community.

Politics can sometimes feel distant, like it’s happening far away from the people it impacts the most.

I’ve had the privilege of hearing directly from so many of you. Parents, small business owners, students, seniors—people from all walks of life who care deeply about Kelowna’s future. You’ve shared your struggles, your triumphs, your frustrations, and your hopes. And every single one of those stories has mattered.

They’ve not only informed the questions I’ve asked in the legislature, but they’ve also shaped the priorities I’ve championed. From healthcare concerns to the affordability crisis, from the challenges of small business ownership to the importance of preserving our environment, your voices have been the foundation of my work.

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned during this time is that the best ideas and solutions don’t often come from government offices—they come from the people living and working in our communities every day. So many of you have offered constructive suggestions for how we can address the pressing issues facing Kelowna, and those ideas have sparked meaningful discussions in my office and beyond. Your input has often led to further action, whether in policy advocacy or community-based initiatives, and I want you to know how much I appreciate the thoughtfulness you’ve brought to these conversations.

Of course, this column hasn’t only been about challenges. Some of the most memorable moments have come from stories of hope and resilience—stories that have reminded me why I entered public service in the first place. I’ve heard from young people who are passionate about environmental sustainability, from local entrepreneurs excited about the future of innovation in Kelowna, and from families who believe in the power of community to get through even the toughest times.

These stories of optimism and belief in our shared future have been some of the most uplifting aspects of this work, and they continue to inspire me.

My connection to Kelowna will remain as strong as ever. I may no longer be your MLA, but I will always be a part of this community, listening and contributing in whatever ways I can. The stories you’ve shared with me over these years will stay with me, and I hope that the conversations we’ve started will continue, even as others take up the mantle of leadership.

Thank you for trusting me with your thoughts, your concerns, and your hopes. Thank you for pushing me to be a better advocate, a better listener, and a better representative. It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as your MLA, and I will always cherish the connection we’ve built through this column.

Kelowna’s future is bright, not because of any single leader or policy, but because of the strength, resilience, and wisdom of its people. I leave this role with deep gratitude and optimism, knowing that this community will continue to thrive.

If you would like to stay in touch with me, please email me at renee@reneemerrifield.ca.