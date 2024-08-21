In today’s economy, British Columbians are facing unprecedented financial pressures. With the cost of living soaring and many families struggling to make ends meet, the situation has become dire for a large portion of our population.

Shockingly, nearly 40% of British Columbians are just $200 away from being unable to pay their bills each month. The number one concern people have today is affording their rent and mortgage. Seniors and struggling parents are choosing between food and rent on a weekly basis.

People need help now.

Last week, Kevin Falcon and BC United announced a bold and transformative plan to alleviate the financial burden on middle-class families across our province.

If elected, a BC United government would implement the largest middle-class tax cut in British Columbia’s history, eliminating provincial income tax on the first $50,000 earned by every British Columbian.

This is not just a policy proposal; it’s a lifeline for those struggling under the weight of 33 new or increased taxes that the NDP provincial government has imposed over their tenure.

The numbers speak for themselves. Under this proposed tax plan, a minimum wage worker earning $35,000 annually would save approximately $1,134 each year. That’s money that could go toward paying down debt, paying for kids’ soccer, covering unexpected expenses, or simply easing the monthly stress that so many families face.

For someone earning $50,000, the savings would be even greater—$2,038 per year, or about $170 per month. For a family with two income earners, each bringing in the provincial average of $54,450, the combined savings would be $4,076 annually. For our seniors, this amount is the difference between affording food or having to use the food bank.

These aren’t just numbers on a page; they represent real, tangible relief for millions of British Columbians.

Critics argue about the financial implications of such a significant tax cut, pointing to the projected $5.4 billion annual cost. But what they fail to acknowledge is the broader economic impact this policy would have. By allowing people to keep more of the money they earn, we would stimulate consumer spending, boost economic activity, and create jobs. The increased economic activity generated by this tax cut is expected to offset a substantial portion of the revenue loss, making this a fiscally responsible approach to tax policy.

Additionally, the current budget has almost 5 billion of unallocated funds that could be utilized for this tax cut.

Immediate relief that would help the economy.

During the last seven years, British Columbia has become one of the most unaffordable places to live in Canada. With housing prices through the roof, groceries and gas prices climbing, and everyday expenses eating away at family budgets, it’s no wonder that half of British Columbians are teetering on the edge of financial ruin.

This tax cut announcement is about fairness, it’s about fiscal responsibility, and it’s about ensuring that hard-working British Columbians are not punished for their efforts but are instead rewarded with the ability to live comfortably in the province they call home.

It’s time to bring fiscal responsibility back to British Columbia and to give families the support they need to thrive, not just survive.

My question to you is this: Do you support this proposed tax cut? Why or why not?

I love hearing from you and read every email you send. Please email me at Renee.Merrifield.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call the office at 250-712-3620.