As the summer days stretch on and Kelowna’s natural beauty should be at its peak, a pressing question has been on my mind: where have all the tourists gone? Our city, which once thrived on the bustling activity of visitors from near and far, now seems quieter, more subdued.

Businesses that depend on the influx of summer tourists are noticing the change, and so are residents.

What has changed? Why is our vibrant city, so full of potential, seeing fewer tourists this year?

I believe there are three key factors contributing to this decline: the lack of affordable and family-friendly short-term rentals, the ongoing impact of smoke from wildfires, and the broader economic realities of the cost of living.

Short-term rentals have long been a cornerstone of Kelowna's appeal to tourists. For years, visitors have flocked here, drawn not only by our beautiful landscape and welcoming atmosphere but also by the availability of affordable, family-friendly accommodations.

However, recent provincial and municipal changes in regulations and the increasing costs associated with hotels have made it more difficult for families to find affordable places to stay.

Kelowna has 4,500 hotel rooms and with the short term rental units, this number would be near double. Now with the current restriction on short-term rentals, hotel rooms have doubled in cost, and there are less places to stay overall.

Not everyone wants a hotel room. The short-term rental units were often more suited to families or multi-generational groups. Without these, these families are choosing to go to other places.

As highlighted in a recent article from the Vancouver Sun, regulatory changes aimed at curbing the proliferation of short-term rentals have had unintended consequences.

While these regulations were touted to protect our long-term rental market, they have had little to no affect on rental availability, but have had a significant impact on the availability of short-term accommodations that many tourists and families rely on.

But there may be other reasons that the tourists are staying away.

Kelowna is no stranger to wildfires, but in the last seven years, the season of smoke seems to linger longer and grow more intense. The smoky skies have become an unfortunate and all-too-common sight during what should be the sunniest months of the year. For many potential tourists, the prospect of spending their vacation in a city blanketed by smoke is simply not appealing.

Visitors come to Kelowna to enjoy our clear skies, sparkling waters, and pristine outdoor spaces. When those are obscured by smoke, it detracts from the very experiences that make Kelowna special.

The third factor contributing to the decline in tourism is the broader economic reality facing many families today. The cost of living has risen sharply across the board, and this is especially true here in Kelowna.

From soaring housing costs to the price of everyday goods like gas and food, families are feeling the pinch. When you couple this with the rising costs of travel, it’s no surprise that many families are opting to stay closer to home or choose less expensive destinations.

Kelowna has always been a desirable destination, but as costs rise, it’s becoming less accessible for the average family. The very things that make Kelowna an attractive place to live—our high quality of life, beautiful surroundings, and vibrant community—are also driving up the cost of visiting.

These are all issues that have solutions and can be directly attributable to the provincial government’s actions or inactions.

The provincial government brought in legislation that obliterated short term rentals rather than using a sensible approach and working with municipalities to determine the best places and zoning for them.

They also continue to react to fires rather than create a comprehensive plan for our forests, despite having four of the worst fire seasons in recorded history over the last seven years.

On affordability, the current provincial government have added 33 new or increased taxes over the last seven years, making life continually less affordable.

We need tourism, and we should be proud of our beautiful city. Tourism is our fourth highest contributor to our GDP, and employs over 5% of our population. We need to fix what is keeping people away.

My question to you this week is this: What do you think is keeping people away from Kelowna this year?

I love hearing from you and read every email you send. Please email me at Renee.Merrifield.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call the office at 250-712-3620.