On Saturday, I looked up to see the plume of smoke going into the air. My heart sank. Another fire season.

As I write, I can barely see across the lake the smoke is so heavy from the Ashcroft fire, and I worry about my BC United MLA colleagues that are standing with their communities right now, like MLA Jackie Tegart and MLA Coralee Oakes.

Having lived in Kelowna for 27 years, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact wildfires can have on our community. In greater frequency since 2016, each summer the threat looms large, disrupting lives, damaging properties, and straining our emergency services.

However, we are not powerless in the face of this natural disaster. There are steps each of us can take to prevent fires and support those affected, and more could be done to create a comprehensive plan to help curb these destructive events.

Firstly, every resident of Kelowna can play a crucial role in fire prevention. Simple actions can make a significant difference. Things like maintaining your property by keeping it clear of dry brush and debris, and ensuring trees and vegetation are well-trimmed and maintained, can significantly reduce the risk of fires.

Using fire-resistant plants and materials in your landscaping and creating a defensible space around your home can slow the spread of fires. It's also important to dispose of cigarette butts and other flammable materials safely and to avoid using fireworks or open flames in high-risk areas.

This seems simple and common sense.

But the Peachland fire was probably human-caused and it was reported that people were having a campfire at Paul’s Tomb last Sunday. Hard to believe the audacity of starting a campfire, during a campfire ban, but here we are.

Sadly, these circumstances are not new.

The current government has had four of the worst fire seasons in history in the last seven years of their administration. While they have made small, incremental changes, there is yet to be major reform that is desperately needed.

BC needs to establish a modern, full-time firefighting service with more front-line personnel, an expanded provincial aircraft fleet, and cutting-edge fire suppression technology to protect homes and infrastructure.

We need to use local expertise and response teams, like volunteer fire response teams and First Nations, that not only know their communities the best but may also have generations of knowledge of how to combat and prevent fire in their forests.

And when the worst happens, evacuees need swift support. Automatic financial support during the first 72 hours, alongside efficient aid through streamlined Emergency Social Services for people and communities.

It’s clear to most that we need to aggressively overhaul forestry management practices.

Reducing wildfire risk through selective harvesting, expedited permits, regulatory changes, and financial incentives will aid our teams in preventing out of control fires.

We have innovators here in BC and we need to focus on made-in-B.C. technological solutions.

To find examples of where this is being done effectively, look no further than to California.

The Wildfire Hotshots in California have set a high standard for wildfire response through their use of AI and innovative firefighting techniques. They are an elite, full-time squad deployed with AI technology, the best of aircraft, technology, and machinery, along with exclusive training.

It's time for British Columbia to adopt these proven strategies, invest in the firefighting equipment, and bolster our own capabilities.

These are all parts of the proposed BC United Wildfire Policy.

Preventing and managing wildfires requires a collective effort from all of us. By taking individual responsibility, supporting our community, and advocating for comprehensive policies, we can mitigate the impact of fire season in Kelowna.

My question to you is this: Would you support using AI to assist efforts to both prevent and combat forest fires? Why or why not?

