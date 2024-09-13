Penticton residents are invited to meet some of the artists behind the sculptures of this year’s Public Sculpture Exhibit. An Artist Talk and Forum will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Penticton Art Gallery.

The event is free to attend and is an opportunity for the community to hear the artists share their inspiration for their sculptures, learn more about their techniques, discuss the importance of accessible art, and ask questions to directly to the creators during the meet and greet.

Established in 2016, the City’s sculpture program features artists from around British Columbia and provides vibrancy to the downtown while connecting community through accessible art. For more information about the public art program, this year’s sculptures and artist bios, visit www.penticton.ca/publicart