After a successful pilot of Responsible Alcohol Use in Public Spaces program last summer, the City has expanded the program to begin earlier in the season and include more parks.

The program will now begin on May 15, and has grown from three parks to eight parks: Waterfront (including Tugboat Bay), Boyce-Gyro, Kinsmen Beach, Cedar Creek, Rotary Beach, Sarsons Beach, Strathcona Beach and Sutherland Bay.

“To help animate public spaces and expand equitable access to outdoor gathering within Kelowna, residents and visitors can responsibly enjoy an alcoholic beverage in one of our beautiful City parks,” says Melanie Steppuhn, Parks and Landscape Planner. “After a comprehensive review of the success of the 2023 pilot, parks chosen as part of the expansion were based on rigorous monitoring and evaluation, as well as discussions with many partners around the city.”

The City has specific criteria when deciding which parks should be excluded. This includes parks with a history of bylaw incidents, areas in parks within 15m of playgrounds, parks with natural areas (such as linear parks) and remote parks with few transit options. Any parks that are typically low on facilities like waste containers and washrooms were also excluded.

Kelowna RCMP members will continue to patrol public spaces in the city and issue tickets for public intoxication and alcohol consumption in areas or at times not permitted. Signage will be posted at each park where responsible alcohol consumption is permitted. The Kelowna.ca chatbot is ready to answer questions about where and when responsible alcohol is permitted and the City’s Beaches and Parks map will soon highlight the locations.

To learn more about the program, including which beaches and parks are now a part of the expansion, visit kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/parks-beaches/ alcohol-public-spaces.