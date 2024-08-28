The Regional District of Central Okanagan is hosting the annual free tire collection event. Residents across the region are invited to drop off any old or unused tires on or off rims that may be a habitat for mosquito larvae. The event is free of charge and although there is no limit to the number of tires individuals can drop off, it is intended for residential cleanup only. If you are a business that sells or generates tires, please call 1-866-497-0281 to arrange for pickup.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Okanagan College, Kelowna, 1000 KLO Road in Parking Lot 17.

“It only takes a few centimeters of water inside old tires on your property to provide the perfect habitat for mosquito larvae,” says Curtis Fediuk, President of Duka Environmental Services Ltd. “By dropping off any unwanted tires, you’ll reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.”

This is the seventh year that the RDCO and its mosquito program contractor Duka Environmental Services Ltd are teaming up with Tire Stewardship BC for this free event.

Recycling your old or unused tires is just one way you can reduce nuisance mosquitoes on your property. Residents can help reduce mosquito development by:

Remove any standing water sources and items that collect water such as old tires, plant pots or garbage cans

Cover rain barrels with a screen so that mosquitoes can’t lay their eggs in the water

Change the water in birdbaths, wading pools and pet bowls at least twice a week

Remove any water that sits in unused swimming pools or on covers

Aerate water in ponds to keep it moving or add fish to feed on mosquito larvae

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages BC’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for collecting, transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills. You can also leave your old tires with the retailer when you purchase new ones. If you can’t attend the event, you can find a return-to-retailer location near you to drop off your tires for free.

For information on Tire Stewardship BC's programs and return-to-retailer locations, visit www.tsbc.ca.