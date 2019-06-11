They say you should never return to the scene of a crime.

But one man in West Kelowna did not heed that warning and found himself picked up by police.

In mid-December, rocks were thrown through windows of three separate homes along Pinot Noir Drive.

Then, on Jan. 5, at around 4 a.m., police were patrolling the area when they spotted a vehicle matching that of the suspect.

Officers pulled it over and found several large rocks in plain view inside the vehicle.

He we arrested and will appear in court in the days ahead.