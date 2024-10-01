KIJHL Scoreboard - Thursday, Jan.2/25:



Quesnel River Rush (2) vs Revelstoke Grizzlies (4)

The Grizzlies used special teams to defeat the River Rush, scoring three times on the power-play. Colton McLeod (12) gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead after the first period and added his second of the night short-handed. He had three points. Devin Degenstein made 27 saves for the Grizzlies, allowing goals to Toren Fron (8) and Evan Murray (6). Kyan Gray made 45 saves, facing 22 in the first period.