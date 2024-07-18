On July 15, 2024, Revelstoke RCMP attended a residence on Humbert Street to carry out a search warrant.

The search warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Immediately upon officers entering the residence, officers were allegedly assaulted with suspected bear spray, however, were all able to safely reposition.

Given the increased risk posed to the officers, the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) assisted.

A man and woman later surrendered to officers and were subsequently arrested.

The file remains under investigation, with both released from police custody on Appearance Notice’s to attend court at a future date.