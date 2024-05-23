Revelstoke RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Sheila Marie Sanders was last seen May 19th, 2024, and may be traveling in her grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with BC license plate: LK554G.
Above: Stock photograph of a grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox
She may be traveling toward Golden, BC.
Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.
Description of Sheila Marie Sanders:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheila Marie Sanders is urged to contact their local police.