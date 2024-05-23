Revelstoke RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Sheila Marie Sanders was last seen May 19th, 2024, and may be traveling in her grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with BC license plate: LK554G.

Above: Stock photograph of a grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox

She may be traveling toward Golden, BC.

Police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Description of Sheila Marie Sanders:

Caucasian female;

62 years;

5 ft 5 in (165 cm);

150 lbs (68 kg);

blonde hair;

blue eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sheila Marie Sanders is urged to contact their local police.