Patricia Dillman initially visited Chances Salmon Arm on June 13, 2024, intending to grab a bite to eat, but left with something a little more satisfying — a jackpot of exactly $1,245,154.16

The Revelstoke resident was passing through Salmon Arm on her way to pick someone up at a nearby airport, but after being notified of their delayed flight, she decided to visit the casino. She opted to play on a Powerbucks™ progressive slot machine while making her way to one of the restaurants.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said of the moment she saw the jackpot numbers appear. “It still hasn’t sunk in. I never even made it to the restaurant that night to eat because I was so excited.”

Dillman immediately shared the news with her daughters.

“We have a family group chat, and I posted a photo of the amount. They responded thinking that I was messing with them and that I edited the photo. They couldn’t believe it!”



After notifying her daughters, Dillman made sure to mention her big win to her out-of-town guest upon picking him up from the airport.



“I told him, ‘Thank you so much for your flight delay because I ended up going to the casino and won over a million dollars.’ I gifted him a small portion of my prize to say thank you,” said Dillman.



The game is one of two Powerbucks™-linked slot machines in Chances Salmon Arm offering players the chance to trigger bonuses and win cash or even the progressive jackpot, which starts at $1-million and grows as players place bets across participating B.C. and Canadian casinos.



Next up for Dillman is relocating to Salmon Arm, where she plans to purchase a home and looks forward to retiring early, thanks to her prize. She may also take a vacation to Mexico.



“This win is definitely life-changing,” she said.

