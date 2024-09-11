CN Rail requires the closure of Ricardo Road on September 12, 2024, for rehabilitation of their crossing. Ricardo Road will be closed, to all modes of traffic, at the crossing from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Use Warren Road or Murphy Road as a detour around the site.

The work will include rehabilitation of the existing structure to renew the supporting components of the crossing including damaged/worn rail, track ties, fasteners, removal and replacement of existing track ballast and removal and replacement of planking or pavement. The work will provide a smooth and continuous crossing surface and approach, thereby ensuring safe public road access and railway operations.