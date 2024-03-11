At approximately 2:30pm the Kelowna Fire Dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a possible structure fire in the 2000 block of Richter St.

First arriving officer reported smoke showing from the rear of the structure of a single story residential home. The fire was quickly knocked down by first arriving crews, but the interior of the structure sustained heavy damage. The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.

Two adults and five children were home at the time and were alerted by a working smoke detector. All occupants made it out safely without injury.

KFD responded with three engines, one safety unit, one rescue unit, one command unit and 15 personnel. Fortis gas/electric , BCAS and RCMP also assisted.