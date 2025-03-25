The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna is excited to announce that The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride – Ride Don’t Hide will take place on Sunday, June 8, at Sutherland Bay Park.

This annual event is a powerful opportunity for the community to come together, raise awareness, and support mental health programs & supports in the Central Okanagan. The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride – Ride Don’t Ride entertained over 600 riders last year, aiming to break the stigma surrounding mental health and ensuring services and supports are accessible to all.

In partnership with The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, this event continues to honour the memory of Payton & Dillon Budd, whose stories inspire ongoing conversations about mental health support and suicide prevention.

“The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is not just about cycling – it’s about showing up for mental health,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk. “It’s about creating a space where everyone feels supported and knows they are not alone. Every dollar raised goes directly into programs and supports that help people in our community.”

Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to register, whether they choose to ride, walk, and cheer on the participants on the routes. This event fueatures mulitple route options, inluding a 6km walk, 9km ride, 25km ride, 50km ride, and a 100km ride. There is also family friendly asctivities, food trucks, and opportunities to connect with others who share a commitment to building a mentally healthy community.

Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available until April 18th. Those registering can also select Budd’s Bonus; if participants raise over $100 for CMHA Kelowna, their $65 registration fee will be waived.

Join the movement that unites the community and brings mental health into the open. Together, we can remind our community that #NobodyRidesAlone.

For more information and to register, visit: Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna