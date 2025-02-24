On Friday (February 21, 2025), three COSAR members were snowmobiling at Hunters Range when they were called to assist at the scene of a serious snowmobile accident.

Two members with advanced medical training provided care to the injured rider, while the third member, placed the 911 call and coordinated rescue efforts. The medics assessed and stabilized the rider before helping to build two fires to keep him warm while awaiting the evacuation toboggan.

COSAR wants to senda a huge thank you to the sledders at the main cabin who donated clothing and blankets for the subject, and to Vernon Search & Rescue for transporting the rider down the hill.