In response to a surge in vehicle thefts throughout the South Okanagan, the Penticton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, in partnership with the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), conducted a joint operation throughout the South Okanagan, targeting high crime areas and known repeat offenders.

The joint operation, which spanned over a 5-day period, led to the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles within the Penticton area, as well as resulted in the arrest of a 40 year - old repeat offender. This individual was remanded in custody and is facing several property crime related charges.

The Penticton RCMP remains committed to investigating property crime in the region and greatly values the invaluable knowledge and expertise provided by a specialized unit like IMPACT, says Superintendent Beth McAndie of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP.

In addition to the joint operation with IMPACT, police in the South Okanagan have remained actively engaged in addressing individuals responsible for auto theft which resulted in the further recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

Throughout the month of June, the Oliver and Midway RCMP recovered multiple stolen vehicles which included, three cars, two motor homes, a utility trailer and an excavator. Stemming from further investigation a total of five people were arrested in connection to the stolen property and were released on mandatory reporting conditions with future court dates.

Reducing Auto Theft and Property Crime is a shared responsibility, and RCMP encourage everyone to lock their vehicles, use additional after market immobilizers, and encourage people not leave valuables inside vehicles said Cst Jessie Byers of the Penticton Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with information related to such crimes are reminded to Call the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.