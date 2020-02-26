During snowfall events in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), AIM Roads is contracted under the province to provide snow removal services for roads.

Highways and emergency routes are prioritized for clearing, followed next by bus routes, and lastly by arterial routes and secondary roads.

If collection trucks cannot safely reach certain areas that have not been plowed or sanded, Curbside Collection may be postponed. Waste Connections of Canada is contracted to carry out the RDOS Curbside Recycling and Garbage program, which services the majority of rural residences in Electoral Areas “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, “E”, “F”, “G”, “I” and the Village of Keremeos. The service consists of weekly garbage collection, biweekly recycling collection, seasonal yard waste pickup, and annual pickup of large items.

If your collection has been missed by 5:00 pm due to poor road conditions, contact Waste Connections of Canada at 250-490-3888 or email CSR-Penticton-Osoyoos@wasteconnections.com to find out when the pick-up is scheduled to occur.

If pick-up is scheduled for the next day, please do not leave your waste on the curb overnight. Although every effort is made to ensure waste collection services occur throughout the Regional District at the scheduled time, during snowfall events, collection may be deferred to the next regularly scheduled pick-up day.

If you live within the Regional District, contact AIM Roads to report issues or concerns related to snow removal at 1-866-222-4204 or email aimcommunications.ca@acciona.ca.

For further information, please visit the Solid Waste web page on the RDOS website or call the Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.