For complete event details, tournament schedule and tickets, visit curling.ca/2025brier .

To accommodate the event, a portion of Cawston Avenue, between Water Street and Cannery Lane, will be transformed into a pedestrian-only corridor. This section of Cawston Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, February 28 until 6 a.m. on Monday, March 10.