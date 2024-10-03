West Kelowna RCMP have closed Highway 97 northbound due to a vehicle collision at Grizzly Road this morning.

The crash involved a motorcycle and large truck transporting a crane. EHS also attended and confirmed the driver of the motorcycle is deceased.

Traffic is being re-routed onto alternate routes and RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The driver of the truck has remained on scene and is fully cooperating with police, no criminality is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The RCMP reconstructionist has been called to attend. No other information will be released at this time as this is an unfolding incident.