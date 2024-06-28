Starting Wednesday, July 3, to July 4, Gordon Drive will be closed to through traffic between Frost Road to South Perimeter Way for paving, as part of the City’s road renewal program. Motorists and cyclists can expect delays and should give themselves extra time to take an alternative route.

Safety personnel and signage will be on site. Construction hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. though work may occur outside of regular hours to minimize impacts on residents by limiting the duration of active construction in the area.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.