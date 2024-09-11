Starting Wednesday, Sept. 11 until Thursday, Sept. 19, Hollywood Rd. North between the John Hindle Rd. roundabout and University Way roundabout will have closures as part of the City’s road renewal program, weather permitting.

September 11, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. – Milling Hollywood Rd. (John Hindle Rd. roundabout – University Way roundabout)

September 18, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.– Paving Hollywood Rd. (John Hindle Rd. roundabout – University Way roundabout)

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Please obey safety personnel and signage on site.

The City’s annual road renewal program will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres. This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists.