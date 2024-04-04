The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market returns this Saturday, April 6, at its new location in the Landmark District.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market returns this Saturday, April 6, at its new location in the Landmark District. The Market will run each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October. For event details, visit kelownafarmersandcraftersmarket.com.

To accommodate this weekly event, a portion of Dickson Avenue between Dayton Street and Kirschner Road will be closed every Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Additionally, parking in the area will be limited. Parking attendants will be on site to help direct traffic flow. Market customers are encouraged to park in the parking garage at 1621 Dickson Avenue.



For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

