The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market & Light Up returns this weekend, bringing festive fun to the heart of downtown on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event will run from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., with the tree light up taking place at 5 p.m. For complete event details, visit downtownkelowna.ca .

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. Cannery Lane and Water Street between Queensway and Doyle Avenue, will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m. The roundabouts at Queensway and Doyle Ave., however, will remain open throughout the day.

A portion of the first bay of the City Hall parking lot, directly adjacent to Water Street, will also be blocked off for the duration of the event.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.