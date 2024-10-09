Rustic Reel Brewing Co.’s A Reel Street Fest will be transforming Bay Avenue into an outdoor craft beverage festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event will have two distinct sessions, with the all-ages session from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., and the 19+ session from 5-9 p.m. For complete event details, visit rusticreel.com .

To accommodate the event, Bay Avenue between Ellis Street and Guy Street will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and will remain closed until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. Parking along Bay Avenue will also be restricted as of Friday, Oct. 11.



For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.