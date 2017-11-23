After four years of success in the Kettle Valley neighbourhood, the fifth annual Parade with a Purpose in support of the Youth Recovery House will be bringing holiday cheer to the downtown on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The parade will start from City Park at 6 p.m., traveling down Bernard Ave. to Bertram St., where it will return to City Park via Lawrence Avenue. For more information about the event, visit youthrecoveryhouse.ca.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the parade route. Abbott St. will be closed between Leon Ave. and Bernard Ave., Bernard Ave. will be closed between Abbott St. and Bertram St. and Lawrence Ave. will be closed between Bertram St. and Abbott St. from 4 – 9 p.m. North/south crossings of the parade route will be closed and the public is encouraged to detour to Richter St. Parking on Bernard Ave. will be restricted all day Saturday to accommodate the event. Transit users should expect possible delays and increased travel times during the parade.

All traffic and road restrictions will conclude by approximately 10 p.m.

City Park parking lot will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 14 to accommodate parade preparations and float storage. City Park parking lot is expected to re-open on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis St.), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis St.) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Ave.) at kelowna.ca/parking. Please note, the Chapman Parkade will have limited access as it is on the parade route.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking, carpooling or taking transit.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.