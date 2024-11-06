In honour of Remembrance Day, Branch 26 of the Royal Canadian Legion will be hosting a memorial ceremony and parade downtown on Monday, November 11.

Approximate schedule:

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m. – pre-ceremony parade from Bernard Ave. (at Water St.) to City Park along Abbott St.

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. – Memorial Ceremony at the Cenotaph

11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. – post-ceremony parade from Lawrence Ave. to Water St., ending at the Queensway traffic circle

Please note all timing is approximate.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect along the parade route. Bernard Ave. will be closed from Water St. to Abbott St. and Abbott St. from Bernard Ave. to Lawrence Ave. beginning at 8 a.m. for the pre-ceremony parade.

Following the conclusion of the memorial ceremony at the City Park Cenotaph, Lawrence Ave. will be closed between Abbott St. and Water St., and Water St. will be closed between Lawrence Ave. and the Queensway traffic circle from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to accommodate the post-ceremony parade. RCMP and traffic control personnel will be stationed along the parade route to hold traffic at cross streets while the participants pass.

From 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., parking will also be restricted along the parade routes. All parking restrictions and road closures are scheduled to conclude by approximately 12:30 p.m.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.