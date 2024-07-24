The Okanagan Dream Rally returns to downtown Kelowna this weekend. Featuring more than 250 luxury and exotic vehicles, the rally will take place Saturday, July 27. For full event details, visit okanagandreamrally.com.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect at several locations in downtown Kelowna. From 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., Water Street will be closed between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue as rally participants gather for registration. During this time, parking and access will also be restricted along Water Street from Cawston Avenue to the Queensway Roundabout to allow spectators to gather along the rally route. Only local traffic will be permitted from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. with a full closure from 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

The Water Street Boat Launch will remain open, with potential delays from 6 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The Cook Road Boat Launch and Sutherland Boat Launch are recommended as alternatives during this time frame.

Rally participants will depart the staging area at 10:15 a.m., and travel from Cawston Avenue to Highway 97 along Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street. Flaggers and traffic control personnel will be stationed at cross streets to hold traffic while the rally passes. RCMP will also be stationed at the intersection of Abbott Street and Highway 97 to hold traffic while participants turn west onto the W.R. Bennet Bridge.

Rally participants are expected to exit the downtown area by approximately 10:30 a.m., and all road closures are scheduled to end by 11 a.m. However, event teardown on Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue may be ongoing until approximately noon.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.