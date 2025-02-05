The 64th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade returns this weekend, bringing festive fun to Vernon on Saturday, Feb. 8 .

To accommodate the parade, road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8:00 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

A new parade route will take place and will travel south along 27th Street between 48th Avenue and 30nd Avenue. The parade staging areas and parade route will remain closed to all traffic from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. Please refer to the map below for more route details.

East-west access will be maintained via 30th Avenue and 48th Avenue.

Motorists are advised to slow down, follow directions of traffic control and use alternate routes during the closure to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians, spectators and parade participants.

Temporary changes for Vernon Regional Transit

Due to road closures around town, Vernon Regional Transit Routes 2 and 4 will be temporarily affected. For current routes and schedules, visit BC Transit’s website.

For more information about the Vernon Winter Carnival and upcoming events, visit vernonwintercarnival.com