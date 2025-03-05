The District of Lake Country will be installing new watermain along a portion of Seaton Road and resurfacing Glenmore Road and Seaton Road from Dick Road to Hwy 97 between March 15 and May 15, 2025.

Residents affected by short disruptions to their water supply will receive hand-delivered notices a minimum of 48 hours before any shutdown.

Project Timeline & Road Closures:

Work is scheduled to begin March 17, weather permitting, and will continue until May 15 to ensure completion before the long weekend

Sections of Seaton Road will be CLOSED to ALL through traffic Monday to Friday between 7:30AM – 4:30 PM

Paving along the section of Glenmore Road in early May will involve nightly road closures between 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Plan to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid the project construction zone

For project details and real-time road closure updates, visit the District website: www.lakecountry.bc.ca/business-development/capital-projects