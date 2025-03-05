The District of Lake Country will be installing new watermain along a portion of Seaton Road and resurfacing Glenmore Road and Seaton Road from Dick Road to Hwy 97 between March 15 and May 15, 2025.
Residents affected by short disruptions to their water supply will receive hand-delivered notices a minimum of 48 hours before any shutdown.
Project Timeline & Road Closures:
Plan to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid the project construction zone
For project details and real-time road closure updates, visit the District website: www.lakecountry.bc.ca/business-development/capital-projects