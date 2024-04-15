Watch for increased foot traffic throughout downtown Penticton with the return of the Penticton Farmers’ Market beginning this Saturday morning.

This event will also involve a road closure in the 100-block of Main Street, north of Westminster Avenue, every Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone driving in the area is reminded to slow down, watch for signage and anticipate extra congestion.

In addition, two separate events will also be taking place at Gyro Park this Saturday, including a volunteer appreciation breakfast plus the City’s Earth Day celebrations. For more details about how the City is celebration Earth Day, visit penticton.ca/climate-action. To RSVP for the free pancake breakfast, visit volunteercentre.info.

Starting May 18, the Downtown Community Market will also set up along Main Street, next to the Farmers’ Market, and the free bike valet service at Gyro Park will open to the public.

The Farmers’ Market has been operating in downtown Penticton since 1991, attracting 45-50 vendors and close to 10,000 visitors on busy weeks. It will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 26 with more details available at pentictonfarmersmarket.org.