On June 21, for National Indigenous Peoples Day, the City of Kelowna recognizes and celebrates the history, culture, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada.

To celebrate the day, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting its annual Turtle Island Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Leon Avenue. To accommodate the festival, the 400 block of Leon Avenue, between Pandosy and Ellis Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

During the closure, area traffic will be detoured via Pandosy Street, Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street. The detour route will be marked with road signage and traffic marshals will be on-site to direct traffic as needed. To find more information about the event, visit Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society’s Facebook page.



Métis Community Services of BC is also holding its Métis Rendezvous event to honour the day at City Park from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event includes food, hoop dancing, face painting, drumming circle and more. Learn more about the event at mcsbc.org.



Learn more about Indigenous Peoples Day at canada.ca. For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

