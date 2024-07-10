On Saturday, July 13, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for the Westside Daze parade.

Parade road closures:



o 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for staging

· Brendalee Road, Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads, and Butt, Bering, Gossett, Apollo and Drought Roads between Brown Road and Old Okanagan Highway

o 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the parade

· Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road to Drought Road

· Drought Road from Old Okanagan Highway to Brown Road

· Brown Road from Drought Road to Butt Road

· Butt Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway

Accesses to residences in these areas will be maintained. Parking is restricted along the parade route to accommodate participants and spectators.