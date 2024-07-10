On Saturday, July 13, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for the Westside Daze parade.
Parade road closures:
o 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for staging
· Brendalee Road, Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads, and Butt, Bering, Gossett, Apollo and Drought Roads between Brown Road and Old Okanagan Highway
o 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the parade
· Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road to Drought Road
· Drought Road from Old Okanagan Highway to Brown Road
· Brown Road from Drought Road to Butt Road
· Butt Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway
Accesses to residences in these areas will be maintained. Parking is restricted along the parade route to accommodate participants and spectators.