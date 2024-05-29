The Knox Mountain Downhill is coming up at Knox Mountain Park on Saturday, June 1 at 8 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2

The event is a downhill race for longboarders across the region. For event information, visit knoxmountaindh.ca.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in the Knox Mountain Park area throughout the weekend. The lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive, from the base to the first lookout, will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed through the weekend.



During this time, pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas. Hikers are also permitted to access area trails including the Apex Trail when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles. Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.



Parking will be restricted in the lot at the first lookout area on Knox Mountain Drive throughout the event. However, the main parking lot at the foot of Knox Mountain will remain open to the public.



For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

