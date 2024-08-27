Play On! Canada returns this weekend, bringing two days of street hockey action to downtown Kelowna from Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Learn more at playon.ca/events/kelowna.

To accommodate the event, parking and traffic restrictions will be in place around Prospera Place through the weekend. Water Street between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 30 to allow for event setup. This section of Water Street will remain closed until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Parking at Prospera Place will also be partially restricted, but the lot will remain open to the public throughout the weekend.

