After a five-year hiatus, the Kelowna Apple Marathon will make its return on Sunday, Sept. 29, beginning and finishing in City Park. The race route spans areas of downtown, north end and South Pandosy area and some traffic impacts are expected. For race information and route details, visit appleraceseries.com .

Traffic Impacts

To accommodate the race, a large number of road closures and impacts will be in effect across the city from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. View all traffic impacts at appleraceseries.com/traffic-impact.

Traffic control personnel will be visible to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays.

City Park and Parking Impacts

The Lakefront Promenade between City Park and Waterfront Park will be in use from approximately 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City Park’s parking lot will be partially closed from September 28 to 29 to accommodate the event.

Transit Impacts

To accommodate road closures, several transit impacts are also expected. Route 2 will be partially detoured and Routes 1, 4, 8 and 12 should expect delays and increased travel time. Riders should give themselves extra time and plan their route at bctransit.com/kelowna.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.