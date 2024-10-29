Starting as early as 7:00 am on Wednesday, October 30, Kalamalka Lake Road will be reduced to two lane traffic between 14th Ave and Highway 6. Work may also require road temporary closures on Pottery Road between Kalamalka Lake Road and Highway 6 (please see the map below).

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area. Work is expected to take one week to complete, weather dependent.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. For the safety of workers and public, please obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause