Beginning this week, construction crews are scheduled to complete paving along Boucherie Road as part of the remaining active transportation upgrades and emergency watermain work along the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway.

This work is expected to occur from Tuesday, April 9 through to Thursday, April 11, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Oak Barrel Place to Gregory Road from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors.



While this work is underway, motorists are advised to expect minor delays to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area. Pedestrian, cyclist and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.



The City is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the construction zone, give extra space to roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control.



Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go.



The City of West Kelowna and construction crews thank residents for their patience during construction.



Learn more about the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project at ourwk.ca/boucherie.

