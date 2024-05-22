The City of West Kelowna is paving the way for smoother commutes as part of our annual Road Rehabilitation Program.

Construction is expected to begin this week and is anticipated to be completed by the end of May, subject to weather conditions.

West Kelowna’s road network is inspected each year and roads are prioritized for repair, which often include milling and replacing the asphalt surface. The City schedules and coordinates road work to reduce the impact on neighbouring residents, commuters and visitors whenever possible.



Upcoming road rehab projects:

During the upgrades, efforts will be made to reduce impacts to motorists whenever possible.

For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down, and move over for crews, and follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.



Investing in the maintenance of West Kelowna’s road network is key to managing long-term costs and extending the lifespan of roads.

