Kelowna RCMP are investigating a report of a road rage incident that turned violent on March 29, 2024 around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Rd.

Police are seeking any witnesses or dash cam footage of the incident between a male driving a dark grey Dodge Ram pickup and two males in a black Honda Civic who got into a physical altercation following what is believed to be a road rage encounter. Both individuals associated to the Honda Civic sustained injuries requiring some medical attention.

If you witnessed this incident or have dash cam footage, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-330 and reference file number 2024-16324. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.