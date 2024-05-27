Nixon Earthworks will be starting the rehabilitation of Husband Road, from Kalamalka Road to the intersection with Mariposa Place and Sunflower Place.

Nixon Earthworks will be starting the rehabilitation of Husband Road, from Kalamalka Road to the intersection with Mariposa Place and Sunflower Place. Construction will start on May 27, 2024 and will include widening the road for a bicycle lane, drainage and pavement upgrades. The extents of the project are shown on the map in red.

For the duration of this project, traffic will be reduced to single lane, alternating, to ensure smooth traffic flow. Intermittent road closures will be necessary at times to accommodate drainage works in the narrow sections. However, local traffic will be accommodated as necessary and detour routes will be well marked.

Access to the Kalamalka Beach Parking will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

Paving is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024.

Please obey all signage and on-site personnel.