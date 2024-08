Expect some delays if you're planning to drive on Westside Road.

Just before 11am, emergency crews were called to an area of Westside Road south of Lake Okanagan Resort for reports of a washout.

If you have any images of the road email them to news@am1150.ca

Updates will be provided as they become available, If you're in the area and can provide an update, phone out newsroom 250-868-4720