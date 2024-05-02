It’s that time of year again – roads are getting a facelift. The City is embarking on its annual road renewal program, which will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres. This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists.

Approximately $5 million will be invested in pavement management, with work expected to be complete by September 30, 2024. Asphalt resurfacing is important to repair damage and improve the quality of roadways.

Monitoring and testing of roads by the City helps to identify and prioritize sections that require improvement. Areas chosen for 2024 include Burtch Road, Richter Street, and Bernard Avenue with all projects listed below.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for road users, residents and businesses.

2024 road renewal program projects:

Street From To Night work Burtch Road Sutherland Springfield Road Burtch Road (SB lanes only) Highway 97 Sutherland Ave Sutherland Avenue Burtch Road Highway 97 Springfield Road (WB lanes only) Ziprick Road Monterey Road Baron Road Underhill Street 220m west of Leckie Road Glenmore Road John Hindle Drive Glenmore Dog Park Gordon Drive Clement Ave Bernard Ave Day work Bernard Avenue Gordon Drive Richmond Street Richter Street KLO Road Lanfranco Road Gordon Drive (Top lift) 130m south of Frost Road Lanfranco Road Rose Road Pooley Road Reekie Road Mill Street Queensway Bernard Ave Stockwell Ave Gordon Drive Lombardy Court Slater Road Glenmore Road End of Glenmore Road

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map.

