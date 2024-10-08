Warmer weather over the next few weeks means crews will be able to continue working south of the Green Avenue and South Main Street intersection, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Drivers travelling in this area of South Main Street are reminded to slow down, watch for traffic control personnel, and follow detour signs. Due to the nature of the work, which includes installing curbs, paving and line painting, anyone driving on South Main Street should anticipate minor delays and allow for extra time, especially during school drop-off and pick-up times. Work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More details will be announced as the work progresses down South Main Street. Watch for updates regarding access to South Main Market, the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, the Sikh Temple and local area bus stops. For the latest updates visit penticton.ca/lake-to-lake