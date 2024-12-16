Nate Corbet brought the teddy bears to the ice with a point shot that beat Wenatchee goaltender Daniel Hauser in the third period, but the Kelowna Rockets fell 9-1 to the Wild on Saturday, December 14th at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Wenatchee opened the scoring with three goals in the first period off the sticks of Luka Shcherbyna, Kenta Isogai and Miles Cooper, with Shcherbyna and Cooper's goals coming on the power play. Wenatchee would add to their lead in the second period when Shaun Rios would score twice in the frame, his eighth and ninth of the season, sandwiching an Eastyn Mannix goal. Evan Friesen would score Wenatchee's third power play goal of the afternoon to push Wenatchee ahead 7-0.

Nate Corbet would get the Rockets on the board just over a minute into the frame with a point shot that brought the teddy bears from the stands to the ice. Rios would complete his hat trick and Kenta Isogai would round out the scoring for Wenatchee.

"Every day is a learning opportunity. There's a lot of youth in that room ... it's no excuse but it starts from the top and works its way down," said Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette. "We'll be better from this but it's a tough pill to swallow."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Wenatchee 41-40

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Wenatchee went 3/3

UP NEXT

The Rockets will play the host to the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday, December 17th in the final game before the Christmas break. Puck drop will go at 7:05 PM.

_________________

ROCKETS FIGHT BACK BUT DROP 6-3 DECISION TO AMERICANS

The Kelowna Rockets fought hard, but came up short in their comeback bid during a 6-3 loss to the Tri-City Americans on Friday night.

Kalder Varga, Kayden Longley and Max Graham all scored while Jake Pilon made 28 saves in net.

GAME SUMMARY

Varga would open the scoring in the game with his fifth of the season at 4:19 of the first period. It would be the only goal of the period as Kelowna and Tri-City combined for seven shots as both teams played a tight checking opening frame.

Things would open up in the second period as Tri-City would score three times in the frame, first getting a goal from Jordan Gavin to tie the game at 1-1. The Americans would extend their lead in the period as they got goals from Jake Sloan and Gavin Garland to make it 3-1 for the home side.

Kelowna would cut the lead back down to one thanks to a goal from Kayden Longley, his fifth of the campaign. The goal was also noteworthy as Rockets 2023 second round pick Eli Barrett, who was making his WHL debut, assisted on the play to gain his first career WHL point. Rockets captain Max Graham would tie the game with a fantastic individual effort to knot the game at three.

Tri-City would regain the lead with Brandon Whynott putting the Americans ahead 4-3 before Savin Virk would score his second and third of the season to give the game a 6-3 final.

ADDITIONAL STATS