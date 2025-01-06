GAME SUMMARY

Adam Titlebach opened the scoring just over 5 minutes into the game with his 14th of the season to give Vancouver an early 1-0 lead. Titlebach would pot his second of the period and the game with 46 seconds remaining in the period to put the Giants ahead by two after 20 minutes.

The Giants would make it 3-0 when Cameron Schmidt would bank in his 28th of the season on the power play before Tyler Thorpe would make it 4-0 with a shorthanded tally with 2:41 remaining in the period. Tyson Zimmer would extend the lead to five with Vancouver’s second power play goal of the period.

Vancouver would close out the scoring in the third period thanks to goals from Jaden Lipinski and Jakob Oreskovic for the victory.

Kelowna registered 44 shots but were unable to solve Giants goaltender Burke Hood.

"I think the start honestly we had some good looks, we had some offensive zone time," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette on how they can turn that shot volume into more goals. "But it's about getting into those areas where you're going to compete. It's hard to score goals and if we think it's just going to happen on the outside then we're sorely mistaken. Third period, yeah we had some chances, we blocked some shots and threw some hits but when you do things the right way those bounces go in your favour."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 44-31

Kelowna went 0/3 on the power play while Vancouver went 3/4

Rhett Stoesser and Jake Pilon combined to make 24 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will get another familiar foe on Prospera Place ice as they host the Prince George Cougars on Friday, January 10th at 7:05 PM. The Rockets will then be in Vancouver on Saturday for a rematch with the Giants.